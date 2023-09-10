DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.63.

MTN traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.97. The company had a trading volume of 474,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,638. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

