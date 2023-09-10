Benefit Street Partners LLC Sells 1,091,174 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Benefit Street Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091,174 shares during the quarter. Casa Systems makes up 2.9% of Benefit Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Casa Systems worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 232.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

CASA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,821. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.