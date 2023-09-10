Abbot Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $161.40. 628,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

