ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 13,253 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,054,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. 6,950,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,355. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

