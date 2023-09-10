NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stake Decreased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NGL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.84. 113,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,854. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.