ELCO Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 477,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

