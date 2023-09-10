ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.26. 223,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,534. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

