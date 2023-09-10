ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 3,357,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,730. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

