ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 517,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

