ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of York Water worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YORW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of York Water by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the first quarter worth $5,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 652.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YORW stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.36. 32,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $577.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.55. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YORW

York Water Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.