ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 626,293 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 280,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,481. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.0593 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

