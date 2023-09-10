iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

