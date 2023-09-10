Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.3% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,128,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,279,000 after acquiring an additional 556,724 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,458,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,807,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,654. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

