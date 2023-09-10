ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 335,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,738,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.