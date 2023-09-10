ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

PFS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,228. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.44%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

