ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $17.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,534. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.