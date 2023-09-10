ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 460 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 525,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,064,000 after acquiring an additional 406,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NEP traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,295. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 202.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

