ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Equity Bancshares worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving bought 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,309.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

EQBK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

