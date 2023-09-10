ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,967,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,580,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after buying an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 582.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 463,862 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 701,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,564. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

