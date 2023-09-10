Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Barr E S & Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 4.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $52,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,235,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

