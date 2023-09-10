Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.