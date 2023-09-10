ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.50. 60,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,873. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

