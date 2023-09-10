Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,774 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.5 %

ROK traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $296.86. 866,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,791. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

