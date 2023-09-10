Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 794,781 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 794,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.35% of The Cigna Group worth $3,286,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The Cigna Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.32 and a 200 day moving average of $271.68. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.