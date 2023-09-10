Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.83% of Accenture worth $3,297,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,048. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.