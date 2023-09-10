Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.60% of Elevance Health worth $6,104,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.75. 993,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

