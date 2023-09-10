Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.09 Billion Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,318,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 645,704 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,087,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,293. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $284.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

