Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,942,366 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,893,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,942,366 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.84% of ServiceNow worth $5,526,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $600.07. 728,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.