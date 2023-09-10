Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $7.80 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,722,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,803,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $586.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $587.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

