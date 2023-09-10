HBK Investments L P Invests $686,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 928,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

