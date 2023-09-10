RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Decreased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $83.48. 5,986,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,133. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

