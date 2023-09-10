20,000 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.79. 519,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,702. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.