Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Acquires 485,317 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 553.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,317 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,935. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

