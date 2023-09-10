Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085,359 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 3.7% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of NU worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NU by 166.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,161,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.84.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

