General Atlantic L.P. Makes New $181.96 Million Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,227,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,957,000. Samsara comprises approximately 2.1% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 1.76% of Samsara as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,963 shares of company stock worth $55,150,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IOT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 2,992,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,941. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.