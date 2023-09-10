ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Sold by GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,583 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics comprises about 0.2% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,319. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

