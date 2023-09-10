Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by General Atlantic L.P.

General Atlantic L.P. decreased its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152,579 shares during the quarter. Clear Secure makes up about 1.5% of General Atlantic L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 3.17% of Clear Secure worth $127,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.8 %

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 735,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,651. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

