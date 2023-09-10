Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000. Black Knight accounts for about 5.4% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BKI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock remained flat at $75.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.