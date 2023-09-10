ELCO Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 5.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 10,202,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,614,958. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

