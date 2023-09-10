Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Sunoco comprises about 1.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sunoco worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SUN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. 107,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.