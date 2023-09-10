ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 5,620 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VersaBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Price Performance

VBNK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 3,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.