ELCO Management Co. LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.79. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.