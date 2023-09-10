ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 235,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 248,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 103.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 2,574,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.