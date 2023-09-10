ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 11,130 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 2.4% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.69. 1,252,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

