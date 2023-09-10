ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Select Water Solutions worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. 665,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,092. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $994.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

