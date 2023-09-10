Fernbridge Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 351,532 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,000. Warner Music Group accounts for 1.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.4 %

WMG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 894,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

