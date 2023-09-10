Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,986. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

