Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 200,000 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 252,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.14. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.01.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.43. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 317.92% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised SCYNEXIS from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

