10,250 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises 1.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ossiam raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,326.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,377.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,144.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

