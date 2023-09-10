30,000 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,073. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.14 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

